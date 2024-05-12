WATCH: Rare Scene As Virat Kohli Smiles After Getting Out Against Ishant Sharma During RCB Vs DC Match

Veteran batter Virat Kohli and bowler Ishant Sharma were involved in a friendly duel during the RCB vs DC clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (May 12). Sharma had the last laugh after getting smashed by his old friend for a couple of big shots during the game. Both Delhi players share an old bond having played cricket for so many years together. Later on, Ishant Sharma delivered one of the most amiable send-offs in cricket history following his dismissal of Virat Kohli, disrupting RCB's star-studded start in the fourth over of their innings. Ishant had faced a tough start himself after being hit for a boundary and a six off the first two deliveries of the fourth over.

Watch the video here:

Wholesome Kalesh b/w Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma

pic.twitter.com/VO1QFk3l5J Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 12, 2024

Virat Kohli hit a six against Ishant, Virat poked Ishant.



Ishant Sharma dismissed Virat, Ishant teased Virat.



Two best mates from Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uGOWTmbbPS Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2024

Earlier, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening.

Axar Patel will be leading the Capitals after Rishabh Pant received a suspension due to slow-over rate in DC's previous match. (IPL 2024: Why Rishabh Pant Is Not Playing DC Vs RCB Match?)

Bengaluru are standing in seventh place on the standings with seven points after winning 5 of 12 matches in the tournament. They are coming into this match after sealing a 60-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs.

The Delhi-based franchise are standing in fifth place on the IPL 2024 table with six points after winning six of 12 matches. They are coming into this match after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs.

The DC skipper Axar confirmed Kumar Kushagra will replace Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven. He further added that Rasikh Dar Salam has been included in the first eleven against the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"Will bowl first. Bangalore's wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Rishabh was angry and had appealed as well against the suspension. He's at the ground here, motivating the team. Kushagra comes in for Rishabh. Rasikh Dhar is in," Axar said.

RCB skipper Du Plessis said they are playing good cricket and are confident in the dressing room. The Proteas cricketer also hoped that the wicket in Bengaluru would be a "good wicket".

"Little bit less grass than earlier games. Hopefully, it's a good wicket. We look forward to every game now - we're playing some good cricket. Have to start again. We have got more of that confidence in the dressing room. The same team for us," Du Plessis said.