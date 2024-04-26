IPL 2024: Why Did Mitchell Starc Miss KKR vs PBKS Match? Read Here

In a notable development, Mitchell Starc, the seasoned Australian seamer missed out on the Kolkata Knight Riders' eighth group-stage match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. During the toss, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed Starc's absence from the lineup, citing a finger injury. To fill the void, the management has enlisted the services of seasoned Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Following Punjab Kings' decision to bowl first, Shreyas Iyer reiterated Starc's absence and the reason behind it. Chameera, stepping in for Starc, will make his debut appearance for the Knight Riders in this crucial encounter.