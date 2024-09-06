Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789382https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2025-after-t20-world-cup-triumph-rahul-dravid-joins-rr-as-head-coach-2789382.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

IPL 2025: After T20 World Cup Triumph, Rahul Dravid Joins RR As Head Coach

Former Team India coach has joined Rajasthan Royals as head coach ahead of IPL 2025.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2025: After T20 World Cup Triumph, Rahul Dravid Joins RR As Head Coach

Rajasthan Royals have announced Rahul Dravid as their new head coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Dravid will step into the role immediately, preparing for the upcoming season and the impending mega auction.

Dravid, who guided India to victory in the T20 World Cup in July, is making a return to the Royals for the first time since 2015. Previously, he captained the team in 2012 and 2013, and served as their mentor and Director of Cricket in 2014 and 2015 before joining the Delhi Capitals. After spending four additional seasons as head coach with Delhi, Dravid transitioned to the India U19 coaching role in 2019.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap