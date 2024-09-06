IPL 2025: After T20 World Cup Triumph, Rahul Dravid Joins RR As Head Coach

Rajasthan Royals have announced Rahul Dravid as their new head coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Dravid will step into the role immediately, preparing for the upcoming season and the impending mega auction.

Dravid, who guided India to victory in the T20 World Cup in July, is making a return to the Royals for the first time since 2015. Previously, he captained the team in 2012 and 2013, and served as their mentor and Director of Cricket in 2014 and 2015 before joining the Delhi Capitals. After spending four additional seasons as head coach with Delhi, Dravid transitioned to the India U19 coaching role in 2019.