IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul Set To Be Released By Lucknow Super Giants? Exploring LSG’s Top Retention Choices

The buzz around the IPL 2025 auction is reaching a fever pitch, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are already making waves with their retention decisions. As one of the league’s latest franchises, LSG made a splash by signing KL Rahul in 2022, banking on his leadership and batting prowess. However, recent developments suggest Rahul might not be on their list of retained players for the upcoming season, opening the door for a potential reshuffle in the team’s leadership and core players.

KL Rahul’s Journey with LSG: From Captain to Uncertainty

Since the inception of LSG in 2022, Rahul has been at the helm, guiding the team to playoff spots in their first two seasons. Known for his consistent performances with the bat, Rahul has been the franchise's face. However, a series of injuries and inconsistent showings, particularly in the last season, has raised questions about his future with LSG. Moreover, a viral moment last season showed LSG’s owner Sanjiv Goenka in an animated discussion with Rahul following a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, sparking rumors of possible internal rifts.

Potential Retentions: Nicholas Pooran Leads the Charge

In Rahul’s potential absence, the franchise appears to be leaning toward Nicholas Pooran as the primary retention and perhaps even the next captain. Pooran, who joined LSG in 2023 for a massive ₹16 crore, has consistently delivered powerful performances. Known for his hard-hitting prowess, Pooran tallied 499 runs in IPL 2024, leading from the front during Rahul’s brief injury absence. With international captaincy experience for the West Indies, Pooran’s leadership qualities could provide LSG with a fresh perspective.

Mayank Yadav: LSG’s Pace Sensation

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been another standout, capturing attention with his fiery pace, clocking speeds above 150 km/h. Despite facing a side strain that limited his participation in IPL 2024, his impact was undeniable. Known for his aggression and ability to break partnerships, Yadav's return to fitness has led to a national call-up, making him a key player in India’s emerging pace arsenal. Retaining Yadav allows LSG to solidify their fast-bowling department with a homegrown talent ready to shine on the biggest stage.

Ravi Bishnoi: The Trusted Spinner

Joining LSG during the 2022 mega auction as an uncapped player, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has since proven himself indispensable. His ability to maintain a low economy rate while taking crucial wickets makes him one of the most reliable spinners in the IPL. Bishnoi’s consistency in LSG’s bowling attack was instrumental in their playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. Despite a quieter season in 2024, Bishnoi’s track record secures him as a cornerstone in LSG’s lineup.

Young Guns: Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni

Two other promising players likely to be retained by LSG are pacer Mohsin Khan and middle-order batsman Ayush Badoni. Both joined LSG in 2022 and have quickly cemented their spots in the squad. Mohsin, a tall left-arm pacer, made an immediate impact with his deceptive pace and bounce, giving the team an edge in high-pressure games. Ayush Badoni, an explosive middle-order batsman, has demonstrated his ability to anchor the innings when required and accelerate when the situation demands. His recent performances for India A in the Emerging Asia Cup showcase his growing potential.

The Right-to-Match (RTM) Option: A Twist in the Tale?



While reports suggest KL Rahul’s release is imminent, LSG has the option of using the Right-to-Match (RTM) card at the auction. This strategic tool would allow them to re-sign Rahul if they feel his presence is crucial for balancing the team. Rahul’s experience, both as a player and leader, may still appeal to the franchise if they are willing to re-evaluate their retention choices closer to the auction.