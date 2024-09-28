IPL 2025: BCCI To Allow 5 Retentions Ahead Of Mega Auction - Report

The much-anticipated announcement regarding the new retention rules for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected soon, as the Governing Council is set to convene today. While a formal decision may take up to 24 hours, there's a possibility of an announcement within the next few hours.

As per Cricbuzz, the IPL Governing Council meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, September 28, at 6:30 PM at the newly opened NCA center in Bengaluru. The meeting was called at the last minute, with notices sent to members only on Friday evening. An official announcement could follow the meeting, though there's speculation that the retention decision, being a significant policy matter, might be presented to the general body on Sunday before it is made public.

In addition to finalizing the number of player retentions, the council is expected to decide on the date and venue for the mega-auction. Currently, the auction is tentatively scheduled for the end of November, with a Gulf city likely to host it. Saudi Arabia has also expressed interest, and if approved by the council, Riyadh could be the venue.

There is considerable speculation about the retention rules, with predictions ranging from 2 to 8 players. However, the BCCI may settle on a middle ground, possibly allowing 5-6 retentions, including the Right to Match (RTM) option.

In late July, the BCCI met with IPL team owners to discuss various league-related issues, including retentions, and to gather feedback from the franchises.