IPL 2025 Mega Auction: FULL List Of Chennai Super Kings' Players

Chennai Super Kings who are the five-time IPL champions have retained four core players including MS Dhoni as an uncapped player alongside the Sri Lankan pacer, Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions in Jeddah. Back in 2023, CSK won the IPL last time as they defeated Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting thriller. CSK will look for a change as Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the side.

Chennai Super Kings squad for the IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second instance when the IPL auction is taking place outside India. A total of 577 players will be entering the high-octane event and teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players. All the ten teams have retained a few players to keep the squad intact and they will look to bolster their core unit in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Details of Purse left for all teams in IPL 2025 mega auction

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 110.5 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – INR 83 crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 73 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 69 crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 69 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 55 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 45 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals – 41 crore