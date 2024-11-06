IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell Talks About His Release From RCB And the Possibility Of Returning To The Franchise

IPL 2025: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has shared details of his release from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), marking the end of a four-year stint with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB chose not to retain Maxwell, prioritizing Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal instead. Reflecting on his exit, Maxwell revealed that he had an extensive, amicable conversation with RCB officials Mo Bobat and Andy Flower, who explained the reasoning behind the decision and gave him a memorable farewell.

"I got a call from Mo Bobat and Andy Flower. It was a Zoom call, where they explained the decision not to retain me. It was actually a beautiful exit meeting,” Maxwell shared on the Around The Wicket podcast. “We ended up talking about the game and strategy for almost half an hour. I could not speak highly enough of the way they handled the situation.”

Maxwell, who joined RCB in 2021 for a hefty ₹14.25 crore, had a mixed record with the franchise, playing 52 games and scoring 1,266 runs, including 12 fifties. While he formed a powerful middle order alongside Kohli and AB de Villiers in 2021 and 2022, his recent IPL season in 2024 saw a dip in form, yielding only 52 runs in 10 matches. Maxwell admitted he understood RCB's choice to focus on an Indian core while complementing it with overseas talent in hopes of building a championship-winning squad.

The 35-year-old all-rounder also acknowledged the franchise’s long-standing pursuit of an IPL title, a dream shared by fans and players alike. Despite his release, Maxwell expressed his willingness to potentially return to RCB in the future, depending on the auction dynamics. “I wouldn’t say my RCB journey is over. I’d certainly like to get back there. It was a great franchise to play for, and I really enjoyed my game with them,” he said.

As one of the original eight IPL teams without a title, RCB is keen on a reset under new leadership and strategies. Maxwell’s base price is set at ₹2 crore, and he’s expected to attract significant interest in the auction. The Aussie veteran could still make a return to RCB if the franchise decides to bid for him, though his name is likely to trigger a bidding war.

Maxwell’s transparent exit sheds light on evolving franchise-player relationships in the IPL. He noted that RCB’s approach could serve as a model, suggesting that open communication helps maintain smooth relations, even when parting ways. RCB is also refreshing its staff, indicating a shift towards new strategies as it eyes IPL 2025 with renewed hope.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to bring big changes, and Maxwell remains optimistic about his future, whether it’s back in the red and black of RCB or with a new franchise.