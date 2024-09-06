IPL 2025: This Former Sri Lankan Player Likely To Replace Gautam Gambhir As Mentor Of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders who won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title are currently on the lookout for a new team mentor to replace former India opener Gautam Gambhir as he resigned from the post to take up the role of head coach of the Indian cricket team. With Rahul Dravid set to make a comeback to Rajasthan Royals as their head coach, former Sri Lanka player Kumar Sangakkara is currently in talks with KKR to join them as Team Mentor for the upcoming season of the IPL.

As per The Telegraph, the Kolkata-based franchise and Sangakkara are still on talking terms about the former’s role in the team. The 2024 IPL champions have already acquired the service of Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach along with Bharat Arun as bowling coach. Not just Gambhir but KKR have also lost the services of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as they have joined the Indian team as members of support staff.

Since 2021, Sangakkara has been the director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals where his contribution to the franchise has been immense. But then now the legendary player has been talking to KKR and a decision on his appointment is likely to come as early as next week.

Talking about Sangakkara's stats, the former wicketkeeper took part in 71 matches in his IPL career, making 1,687 runs with 10 fifties at a strike rate of 121.19. When it comes to international cricket, the 46-year-old donned the Lankan jersey in 134 Tests and collected 12,400 runs and 404 ODIs while scoring 14,234 runs. He also played in 56 T20I matches, accumulating 1,382 runs with the help of 8 fifties.