IPL 2025 LSG Mega Auction Full List: Check Lucknow Super Giants Full Players List, Squad

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have finalized their core team ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The franchise retained five key players, showcasing their intent to maintain continuity while rebuilding for a stronger season. With a total spend of 51 crore on retained players, LSG has also retained one Right To Match (RTM) card to use strategically during the auction.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Complete LSG Squad

To Be Announced

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: LSG Retention List

Nicholas Pooran: 21 crore

Ravi Bishnoi: 11 crore

Mayank Yadav: 11 crore

Ayush Badoni: 4 crore

Mohsin Khan: 4 crore

This retention strategy highlights LSG’s focus on a balanced mix of experienced and emerging talent, particularly Pooran’s explosive batting, Bishnoi’s spin, and the young pace duo of Yadav and Khan.

LSG, under new leadership, aims to strengthen their squad further at the mega auction. Having released several key players, including KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Marcus Stoinis, the franchise has significant room in their purse to make impactful buys.

With their eyes on bouncing back from a disappointing IPL 2024, where they finished seventh due to a poor net run rate, LSG is determined to build a championship-worthy squad. The release of former captain KL Rahul indicates a fresh approach, with a focus on consistent performances from retained and new players.

IPL 2025: Players Released by LSG

- KL Rahul

- Quinton de Kock

- Marcus Stoinis

- Kyle Mayers

- Krunal Pandya

- Mark Wood

- Naveen-ul-Haq

- Devdutt Padikkal

LSG’s strategy indicates a clear plan to dominate IPL 2025 by combining their retained core with strong acquisitions during the auction. The franchise hopes to build on their seven wins in IPL 2024 and aim for a top-four finish or even their maiden IPL title.

With a solid retention strategy and ample resources for the mega auction, LSG is poised to re-establish itself as a top contender in IPL 2025.