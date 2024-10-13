IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene Takes Place Of Mark Boucher As Mumbai Indians Head Coach

Mumbai Indians named former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians have clinched the IPL trophy for record five times and they will look to do the same in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Jayawardene will replace Mark Boucher who was coaching the Mumbai team for the last two seasons in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Earlier, Jayarwardene gave his services as a coach to Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022.

Under his coaching, Mumbai won the IPL title for the third time back in 2017. The former Sri Lanka legend also powered Mumbai to win the IPL title in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Talking about last year’s IPL, Mumbai had a terrible campaign, finishing last in the points table with Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as a skipper.

“We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family”, Akash Ambani said.

After getting appointed as head coach of the Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene said, “My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to.”