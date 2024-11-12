IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is set to return this year with a bang, marking one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricket calendar. With the auction slated to take place overseas, the excitement among franchises and fans is already building up. Here’s a detailed overview of everything you need to know about the IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled for later this month.

What is the IPL Mega Auction?

As the name suggests, the IPL mega auction is a large-scale event that occurs every few seasons. Unlike the mini-auction, where teams only release a few players, the mega auction requires franchises to release most of their squad and retain only a handful. This format provides teams with a chance to rebuild their rosters from scratch, leading to plenty of surprises, bidding wars, and new player signings.

This time around, the IPL governing body has allowed each of the 10 franchises to retain a maximum of six players, forcing them to release a majority of their squad to free up space for new acquisitions.

How is the Mega Auction Different from the Mini Auction?

While the mini auction is held annually, where teams typically make minor adjustments to their squads, the mega auction is a comprehensive overhaul. Teams have significantly more slots to fill, allowing them to invest heavily in new talent. The mini auction usually sees teams retaining most of their players, with only a few additions made to plug gaps. In contrast, the mega auction is where franchises rebuild their core.

When and Where Will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Be Held?

The much-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25, coinciding with the third and fourth days of India’s first Test against Australia in Perth. This year, the auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking only the second time in IPL history that the auction will be conducted outside India. The previous instance was the mini-auction held in Dubai last year.

How Many Players Have Been Retained?

Ahead of the mega auction, franchises were allowed to retain up to six players each. A total of 46 players have been retained across the 10 teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the only teams to maximize their retention quota by holding on to six players each. On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained the least, with just two players on their roster.

How Many Slots Are Available for the Auction?

With player retentions completed, there are a total of 204 slots available for franchises to fill. PBKS leads the pack with the most vacancies (23), while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) follows with 22. Other teams like Delhi Capitals (21) and Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad each have 20 slots open.

What is the Budget Cap for Each Franchise?

Franchises have been given a budget cap of ₹120 crore to build their squads. However, a significant portion of these budgets has already been utilized for player retentions. Here’s how the remaining purses look for each team:

- Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹110.5 crore

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): ₹83 crore

- Delhi Capitals (DC): ₹73 crore

- Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹69 crore

- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): ₹69 crore

- Chennai Super Kings (CSK): ₹55 crore

- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹51 crore

- Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹45 crore

- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): ₹45 crore

- Rajasthan Royals (RR): ₹41 crore

How Many Players Have Registered for the Auction?

As of now, a staggering 1,574 players have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the final list is expected to be pruned down, ensuring that only the top talents go under the hammer.

Will the Right to Match (RTM) Option Be Available?

Yes, the Right to Match (RTM) card is in play this season, but with a new twist. Traditionally, RTM allows franchises to retain players they had released by matching the highest bid made by a rival team. This year, however, the franchise that places the winning bid will be given one last chance to raise their bid before the original team decides whether to match it.

What Time Will the Auction Start?

As of now, the IPL is yet to confirm the official start time for the auction. Given the scale of the event, it’s likely to be an all-day affair broadcasted live, with fans eagerly tuning in to witness the intense bidding wars.

What to Expect at the Auction?

The IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to feature a mix of seasoned veterans and young talents, with franchises looking to make strategic buys to build a winning team. With the auction held in Saudi Arabia, the event is set to have a glamorous touch, attracting cricket fans and stakeholders from around the world.

As the auction date approaches, excitement is at an all-time high with cricket enthusiasts speculating on which players will command the highest bids. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the most expensive player in this year’s auction and which team will make the smartest buys to set themselves up for IPL glory.