IPL 2025 Mega Auction: From James Anderson Set To Go Under Hammer To Ben Stokes Missing; Top 10 Talking Points From Registered Player List

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is just weeks away, and the anticipation is at a fever pitch as the long list of 1,574 registered players promises a thrilling mix of veterans and rising stars. With big names like James Anderson set to go under the hammer and Ben Stokes surprisingly absent, this auction is shaping up to be a defining moment for teams and players alike.

James Anderson's Unexpected Entry

In a stunning twist, England’s James Anderson has registered for the IPL auction for the first time, setting his base price at INR 1.25 crore. Known for his mastery in Test cricket, Anderson hasn’t played T20 since 2014, let alone the IPL. With his recent retirement from international cricket and shift to coaching, it’ll be interesting to see if franchises take a chance on his legendary experience.

Ben Stokes Opts Out Again

England’s charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes has chosen to sit out IPL 2025, continuing his absence from the league. After skipping IPL 2024 to manage his workload, Stokes’ decision raises eyebrows, especially given his injury struggles. His absence might create space for other talented overseas all-rounders to make a mark.

Indian Stars Dominate INR 2 Crore Base Price List

Indian cricket icons like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer lead the highest base price category of INR 2 crore. All three players, released from their franchises, bring captaincy experience and impressive records. Their availability is expected to spark intense bidding wars, potentially reshaping team lineups with their leadership and skill.

Mohammed Shami Returns Despite Injury Concerns

Fast-bowling ace Mohammed Shami, who has not played competitively since the 2023 ODI World Cup, is listed in the INR 2 crore category. Though recovering from a significant ankle injury, his inclusion shows his intent to make a strong comeback. Teams in need of pace and experience may see this as an opportunity, though his fitness will likely be a focal point.

Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer Re-enter the Auction Pool

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, the costliest IPL player in 2024 at INR 24.5 crore, and England’s Jofra Archer are back in the pool. Both have struggled with injuries, but their skill set—raw pace and lethal death bowling—remains a hot commodity. Teams with deep pockets could see this as a chance to bolster their bowling attacks.

Punjab Kings’ Massive Auction Purse

With only two players retained, Punjab Kings lead with a substantial INR 110.5 crore purse. Their remaining budget gives them the flexibility to outbid rivals for top talent. Punjab’s management may look to build a balanced squad around a few marquee signings, likely leading to fierce competition for coveted players.

The Return of Right-to-Match (RTM) Cards

This year’s auction reintroduces Right-to-Match (RTM) cards, allowing teams to retain players by matching the highest bid. Punjab Kings hold the most RTMs, with four, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore with three. The RTM cards can dramatically alter bidding strategies, giving franchises a second chance to secure their favorite players.

Spotlight on Associate Nation Players

Among the 1,574 players are 30 from Associate Nations, including Italy’s Thomas Draca. The inclusion of players from lesser-known cricketing countries adds a global flavor to the auction. Draca’s recent success in Canada’s Global T20 and his selection for MI Emirates hints at his potential to make a surprising impact in the IPL.

New Venue in Jeddah Adds a Twist

Breaking from tradition, the IPL auction will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25. This shift is part of the league’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint. The new venue has stirred excitement and curiosity among fans and players alike, as the IPL’s brand continues to transcend borders.

Squad Formation Strategies Take Center Stage

With each franchise allowed up to 25 players, a total of 204 slots are open for bidding. Every team will balance squad depth with budget limitations, especially considering that retained players also affect the final purse. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans, among others, have limited RTM options, compelling them to bid strategically.