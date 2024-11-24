IPL 2025 MI Mega Auction Full List: Check Mumbai Indians Full Players List, Squad

IPL 2025 MI Full Players List: One of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction after retaining the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. During last year’s IPL, Mumbai ended the season at the bottom of the table.

Earlier, during the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya was handed over the captaincy role as he replaced Rohit Sharma. Fans were disappointed and they mocked Pandya throughout the season. But then, Hardik made a terrific comeback by helping India to lift the T20 World Cup title. This year, Hardik will look to do well for his franchise as he will be seen leading the side again.

Mumbai Indians Retained Players' List

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second instance when the IPL auction is taking place outside India. A total of 577 players will be entering the high-octane event and teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players. All the ten teams have retained a few players to keep the squad intact and they will look to bolster their core unit in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Details of Purse left for all teams in IPL 2025 mega auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – INR 83 crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 73 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 69 crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 69 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 55 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 51 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 45 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals – 41 crore