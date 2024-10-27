IPL 2025 Players Retention Special FREE Live Streaming: Check Deadline, Date, Time And Where, When And How To Watch Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online?

The countdown has begun as IPL franchises gear up to finalize their retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The much-anticipated retention deadline, set for Thursday, October 31, will see teams announce which players will remain part of their core squads for the next cycle. This year, IPL teams can only retain up to six players, either through direct retention or the return of the Right to Match (RTM) card, last used in 2018.

Key Retention Rules And Price Structure

Teams can retain a maximum of five capped and two uncapped players, but only six in total. The IPL Governing Council has also set retention price slabs: Rs 18 Crore, Rs 14 Crore, and Rs 11 Crore for three capped players, with further retention options at Rs 18 Crore and Rs 14 Crore for two additional capped players. For uncapped players, each will cost Rs 4 Crore. If a franchise opts for full retention, they’ll head into the auction with Rs 41 Crore remaining from the expanded Rs 120 Crore purse.

Key Details for IPL Retention Special Show

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Retention Deadline: 5 PM IST

When is the IPL 2025 Retention Deadline?

What Time is the IPL 2025 Retention Deadline?

The retention deadline is set for 5 PM IST on Thursday, October 31. By this time, all teams must submit their finalized lists of retained and released players to the BCCI and IPL Governing Council.

How to Watch the IPL 2025 Retention Show Online and on TV?

The IPL Retention Special Show will begin streaming at 4:30 PM IST on October 31, available for free on JioCinema. For television viewers, the program will also air on the Star Sports Network.

Flexible Spending for Star Players

Franchises have some flexibility within the Rs 75 Crore allocation for capped retentions. Teams could choose to retain a high-value player for more than the set Rs 18 Crore if they stay within the limit, though this would reduce their remaining auction purse. This flexibility allows teams to make adjustments and retain their biggest stars if they choose.