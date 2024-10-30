IPL 2025 Retention Day Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL Retention List Announcement On TV & Online?

As the excitement builds for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the IPL retention announcement scheduled for October 31. With the mega auction just around the corner, the buzz surrounding player retention is palpable. This article will delve into all the essential details regarding the announcement, including dates, times, viewing options, and the implications for each franchise.

IPL 2025 Retention Timeline

The IPL governing council has set a clear deadline for teams to submit their retained players list. Each franchise must finalize and announce their retained players by 5 PM IST on October 31. This crucial moment marks the beginning of a new chapter for IPL teams as they strategize to keep their star players while preparing for the mega auction.

The anticipation surrounding the retention list is heightened by the unique opportunity for franchises to retain up to six players, with a maximum of five capped and two uncapped players. As franchises assess their squads, fans are left wondering which big names might be retained and which will enter the auction pool.

Where and When to Watch

For fans eager to witness the retention announcements, the event will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network starting at 4 PM IST. In addition, viewers can enjoy live streaming via the JioCinema app and website from 4:30 PM IST. This dual accessibility ensures that fans across the country can stay engaged and excited as their favorite teams reveal their retained players.

Retention Rules and Strategy

Understanding the retention rules is crucial for fans looking to grasp the dynamics of the auction. Teams can retain a maximum of six players through direct retention or by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) cards during the mega auction. Here's a breakdown of the retention strategy:

Capped Players: Each team can retain up to five capped players, with retention costs ranging from Rs 18 crore for the first capped player to Rs 11 crore for the third. The financial implications of these decisions will significantly impact the teams' budgets heading into the auction.

Uncapped Players: Teams can also retain up to two uncapped players at a cost of Rs 4 crore each. This is a strategic move to ensure that promising young talent is not lost in the auction frenzy.

Purse and RTM Cards: If a franchise opts not to retain any players, they can enter the mega auction with six RTM cards and a purse of Rs 120 crore. This gives them the flexibility to rebuild their squad according to their vision for the upcoming season.

The Implications of Retention

The IPL 2025 retention announcement is not merely a procedural formality; it carries significant implications for each franchise's strategy and fan engagement. Retaining star players not only strengthens the team's performance on the field but also fosters a sense of loyalty and connection with the fans. The emotional rollercoaster of seeing beloved players retained or released can deeply impact the fanbase.

Moreover, with franchises looking to shake up their rosters, the retention announcement could signal potential blockbuster trades or releases, paving the way for a thrilling auction atmosphere. As teams strategize their player combinations, fans can expect a blend of seasoned stars and fresh talent, setting the stage for an electrifying season ahead.