IPL 2025: Retention Deadline Announced, Franchises Must Submit Player List By This Date

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially announced the retention rules for the 2025 season, with franchises required to submit their final list of retained players by October 31st, 5 PM IST. This crucial deadline sets the stage for the 2025 auction, where teams will finalize their squads, balancing player retention and auction strategies.

Retention Rules And Purse Deductions

For IPL 2025, franchises can retain up to five capped players, with specific amounts being deducted from their auction purse depending on the number of players retained. The retention slabs are as follows:

For the first three retentions: INR 18 crore, INR 14 crore, and INR 11 crore.

For the next two retentions: INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore.

In case a franchise retains five capped players and one uncapped player before the auction, a total of INR 79 crore will be deducted from the team's purse of INR 120 crore. This leaves the franchise with INR 41 crore to spend at the auction. For franchises opting to retain four capped players and two uncapped players, INR 69 crore will be deducted from their purse.

Notably, the salary cap for uncapped players remains unchanged from the 2021 mega auction, with franchises deducting INR 4 crore for each uncapped player retained.

Impact Player Rule To Stay Until 2027

Despite some opposition from certain franchises and top players, including India captain Rohit Sharma, the IPL has decided to keep the controversial Impact Player rule in place for at least three more seasons, extending its tenure until 2027.

The Impact Player rule, introduced in 2023, has been a topic of debate, with some arguing that it disrupts the development of allrounders an essential element in Indian cricket. However, during a key meeting held on July 31st, attended by team owners and key officials, the majority of the franchises supported the continuation of the rule, citing its potential to add tactical depth to the game.

While critics, including high-profile players, voiced concerns about the rule limiting opportunities for allrounders to hone their skills, the IPL management has maintained that it serves the league’s goals of innovation and excitement. The decision to retain the rule reflects the desire to keep experimenting with new dynamics that could add value to both the sport and viewership.

IPL 2025: Retention Details

With the retention deadline looming, franchises will have tough decisions to make regarding player retention and auction strategies. Teams will need to assess their squad balance carefully, weighing the pros and cons of holding on to core players versus building from scratch in the auction.

Additionally, the continuation of the Impact Player rule adds another layer of complexity to team composition, particularly for those franchises looking to build teams around multi-dimensional players.

As October 31st approaches, all eyes will be on the retained players’ lists as teams reveal their plans for IPL 2025, setting the stage for an exciting auction and an even more thrilling season ahead.