IPL 2025 Retention: Shubman Gill Opts For Pay Cut, Looks To Keep Gujarat Titans' Core Intact

The captain of Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill has opted for a pay cut and will be the second choice to be retained by the franchise ahead of the October 31 deadline. In the IPL 2024, Gill was made the captain for the first time and the management actually wants to retain the core group. The Gujarat based franchise's first retention would be spinner Rashid Khan alongside Gill, Sai Sudharsan and the likes of Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan.

"Gill has decided to take a pay cut to ensure the core players are retained and build a stronger team," an IPL source said.

Back in 2022, Gujarat Titans roped in Gill after spending Rs 8 crore. Talking about the IPL retention rules, franchises can retain up to six players from their 2024 squads. This includes a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped Indian players, allowing teams to maintain their core roster.

The retention costs vary: the first capped player costs ₹18 crore, the second ₹14 crore, and the third ₹11 crore. Each uncapped player costs ₹4 crore, significantly impacting the team's auction purse. If a team pays a capped player below their retained value, the deduction will still be based on the highest bracket. For instance, paying ₹10 crore for a capped player 2 results in a ₹14 crore deduction.

There is no limit on retaining overseas players. Teams can retain only foreign players if they choose, but the purse deduction will follow standard rules applicable to capped players. Every franchise will start with a purse of ₹120 crore. Retaining multiple capped players can lead to substantial deductions, so strategic management of the purse is crucial for effective team-building. Teams retaining fewer than six players can use Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to reacquire players. The number of RTM options available correlates with the number of players retained.