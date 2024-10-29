In the world of cricket, relationships can be as intense as the games themselves. Recently, Glenn Maxwell, the explosive Australian all-rounder, unveiled a humorous yet insightful incident regarding his relationship with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli. In his newly released book, The Showman, Maxwell recalls the time Kohli blocked him on Instagram, shedding light on their evolving friendship and the competitive spirit that defines international cricket.

A Humorous Revelation

During a candid conversation on the LiSTNR Sport podcast, Maxwell shared the story behind Kohli’s Instagram block. It dates back to the intense 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India, where tempers often flared. Amidst the fierce competition, Maxwell's lighthearted jibe at Kohli's injury during a crucial Test match led to an unexpected fallout.

As Maxwell prepared to join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2021 IPL season, he attempted to follow Kohli on social media, only to discover he had been blocked. "I was like, 'I can’t find him,'" Maxwell said, expressing his disbelief upon hearing from others that Kohli might have blocked him. The twist? Kohli's reason was rooted in a cheeky moment during the Test series that had left a mark.

The Incident That Sparked the Block

The series was known for its heated exchanges and memorable moments. On the opening day of the third Test in Ranchi, Kohli injured his shoulder while fielding, forcing him to miss the final Test in Dharamsala. During Australia’s turn in the field, Maxwell, with a playful nod to the situation, mimicked Kohli by clutching his shoulder, which did not sit well with the Indian superstar. Reflecting on the incident, Maxwell remarked, “When I asked him if he had blocked me, he said, ‘Yeah, probably. It was when you mocked me during that Test match.’”

This light-hearted banter encapsulates the competitive nature of the sport, where friendships can be tested but ultimately strengthen over time. Maxwell's admission that he understood Kohli's reaction underscores the camaraderie that often follows rivalry in cricket.

From Rivals to Friends

Fast forward to the present, and both players have found common ground, not just as teammates at RCB but also as friends navigating the highs and lows of international cricket. Maxwell expressed gratitude towards Kohli for supporting his inclusion in RCB after his challenging stint with Punjab Kings, where he struggled to find his form. “When I knew that I was going to RCB, Virat was the first guy to message me and welcome me to the team,” he recalled.

The duo's relationship blossomed during their time together, marked by mutual respect and shared experiences, including the joys and challenges of parenthood. "From the days we were both young and brash, we've matured and become great friends," Maxwell reflected, showcasing the transformation from their initial frosty exchanges to a strong bond built on shared experiences.