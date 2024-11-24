IPL 2025 RR Mega Auction Full List: Check Rajasthan Royals Full Players List, Squad

IPL 2025 RR Mega Auction Full List: Rajasthan Royals will come to the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction with a purse of Rs 41 crore. Ahead of the mega event, they have retained the likes of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. The Rajasthan Royals have also roped in Shimron Hetmyer as the only overseas player while pacer Sandeep Sharma is the only addition as an uncapped player.

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players' List

Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore).

Sanju Samson who is the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, has been a brilliant form as he smashed two hundred during India’s tour of South Africa. He will look to continue his good form in the IPL 2025 also.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second instance when the IPL auction is taking place outside India. A total of 577 players will be entering the high-octane event and teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players. All the ten teams have retained a few players to keep the squad intact and they will look to bolster their core unit in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Details of Purse left for all teams in IPL 2025 mega auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – INR 83 crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 73 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 69 crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 69 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 55 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 51 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 45 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals – 41 crore