IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Joins Coach Rahul Dravid At Rajasthan Royals

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have roped in former India batting coach Vikram Rathour as the side's new batting coach. Post this move, Rathour will join former India player Rahul Dravid at the franchise after working together for the Indian team.

"It's a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team's vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships," said Rathour.

Vikram Rathour has taken part in six Tests and seven ODIs for India before serving as the coach of the Indian team from 2019 to 2024.

"Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals.

"Together, we've built a strong rapport, guiding India to key successes, and I'm thrilled to reunite with him. His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players' potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals," said Dravid, RR's head coach.

Before working with the Indian team as their batting coach, Rathour also gave his service as a national selector for four years. He also served as a coach for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket and worked with Punjab Kings in the IPL too. Former India players Gautam Gambhir and Abhishek Nayar replaced Dravid and Rathour in the Indian coaching set-up. They are currently working with the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

Rajasthan Royals under the leadership of Sanju Samson, ended third in IPL 2024, making it to the playoffs for the second time in three years.