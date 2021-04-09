IPL BTS: When 'RCB girl' faced dark side of social media

Virat Kohli and his boys gear up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but one thing that will be missing are the loyal Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fanbase, cheering from the Chinnaswamy stands.

RCB's fanbase is one of the widest across the country and no matter what the result the supporters have remained loyal to the franchise. One such incident of true loyalty was witnessed in IPL 2019, pre COVID-19 times, when fans gathered at the venues to cheer for their team.

Kohli and co. had then finished at the bottom of the points table, but one thing that caught the eyes of the netizens in the edition was a fan girl named DeepikaGhose, who suddenly became an overnight sensation after being captured for a brief period of almost five seconds donning the RCB jersey.

The video went viral in no time and it saw a massive surge in the number of followers on Instagram. With all the attention she hogged because of a 5-second incident, the concerned girl took to Instagram and shared how the moment has changes her life but in a negative way.

"My name is Deepika Ghose & that is probably the only thing that is being said about me which is 100% TRUE," she said.

"I did not want any recognition or realise the number of times that I was on camera. I am no celebrity, just an ordinary girl who was enjoying the match. I did nothing to warrant the kind of attention that ensued after the TV images appeared and I certainly did not seek it," said Deepika.

"My identity, privacy, and life have been hacked in an instant. A lot of the overnight followers are men who have used this platform to be crude, vulgar, vicious & entirely disrespectful.

"Even more shocking is the hate I have received from women. How quick & cruel you have been to say mean things to & about me without even knowing me. I AM ONE OF YOU!" she added.

She concluded the post saying, "Yes, I am #theRCBgirl but I am SO MUCH MORE THAN THAT".

In a latest post on Friday just hours before the clash between RCB and Mumbai Indians, Deepika shared a video of her on Instagram rooting to Kohli and boys.