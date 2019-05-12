IPL final, Chennai vs Mumbai: Players to watch out for

After 50 days of action, the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to conclude on Sunday with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai taking on defending champions Chennai in the summit clash for the coveted trophy.

Both Chennai and Mumbai have won the lucrative Indian T20 League three times and the two is vying to become the first team to win the tournament four times.

Rohit Sharma-led Team Mumbai will head into the finals as favourites, having defeated the MS Dhoni-led side thrice in the ongoing season including a crushing six-wicket win in Qualifier 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium to storm into the finals.

It is to be noted that Mumbai--who will be playing their fifth IPL final-- clinched two out of their three title wins against Chennai in 2013 and 15.

Chennai, on the other hand, made it to their eighth final after clinching six-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Let us have a look at some of the players to watch out for in the final:

1) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni is currently the highest run-getter for Chennai in the ongoing edition of the IPL despite missing a couple of games due to back spasms and illness. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has accumulated a total of 414 runs, including three half-centuries, in 11 innings he played at a strike rate of 137. 54. Dhoni will be keen to continue with his good form and guide his side to the historic 4th title.

2) Imran Tahir

With 24 wickets to his tally from 16 games, Chennai's Imran Tahir is presently the second highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season. The South African leg spinner, who has been Chennai's go-to bowler in the ongoing 12th season of the Indian T20 league, need just two more wickets during the summit clash to reclaim the Purple Cap from his fellow countryman Kagiso Rabada.

3) Rohit Sharma

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma made a slow start to his campaign, but he subsequently picked up the momentum by scoring a couple of half-centuries towards the end of the group stage. Rohit, who has scored a total of 390 runs from 14 innings he played at an average of 30, will look to give his side a good start by hitting the Chennai bowlers hard and long.

4) Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav struck an unbeaten 54-ball 71, including 10 boundaries, to help Mumbai chase down a lowly target of 132 runs in just 18.3 overs in Qualifier 1 against Chennai and guide them to final. Heading into the final match, Yadav will be keen to pull back another match-winning knock for Mumbai. The 28-year-old Indian can cause a lot of damage if not removed cheaply.

5) Suresh Raina

Experienced batsman Suresh Raina, who is playing for Chennai, have had a decent 2019 season with 375 runs from 16 innings including three half-centuries at a strike rate of 125. A prolific run-scorer and a good finisher, Raina will look to come up good with the bat in the summit showdown.