IPL Franchises Want To Ban THESE Players For Two Years Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

In a recent turn of events, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have proposed a two-year ban on overseas players who withdraw from the tournament without legitimate reasons after being bought at the auction. This decision comes as a response to a recurring issue that has disrupted team strategies and performance.

The Rising Concern

The IPL franchises convened with the league officials to address the increasing problem of overseas players pulling out at the last moment, citing personal reasons. This trend has left teams scrambling to find replacements from a significantly smaller pool of talent, thereby impacting their overall performance.

"Strategies are devised keeping these overseas names in mind," one franchise owner said. "Their sudden unavailability leaves us scrambling to find replacements, which is neither fair to the teams nor to the fans."

Legitimate Causes for Withdrawal

The franchises clarified that they are not opposed to withdrawals if they are for legitimate reasons. These include:

Injury: Players who sustain injuries that render them unfit to participate.

Family Commitments: Genuine personal or family emergencies.

International Commitments: National duties that take precedence over IPL participation.

The issue arises when players withdraw without any of these valid reasons, often after being bought at their base price.

Gaming the System

A particularly frustrating trend for the franchises has been the practice of some players and their managers attempting to game the system. It has been noted that certain high-profile players skip the mega auctions, only to enter the mini-auctions where the competition is less fierce and the chances of fetching higher bids are greater.

"At the last mega auction in 2022, the highest bid was INR 15.25 crore for Ishan Kishan," an insider revealed. "In contrast, the most recent mini-auction saw bids exceeding INR 20 crore for players like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins."

This disparity has led the franchises to demand that all prominent overseas players register for the mega auctions. If unsold, they can then enter the mini-auction in the following season.

Impact on Teams

The effect of these last-minute withdrawals can be seen in several instances over the past few years. Notable examples include:

Jason Roy (2022, 2024): The England opener withdrew twice, citing family reasons and bubble fatigue.

Alex Hales (2022): Pulled out due to bubble fatigue after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shakib Al Hasan (2023): Withdrew citing international engagements and personal issues after being bought by KKR.

Mark Wood (2024): Withdrawn by ECB to manage workload ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Adam Zampa (2024): Cited personal reasons following a busy season for Australia.

Franchises' Proposal

In light of these disruptions, the franchises have proposed the following measures:

Mandatory Mega Auction Registration: All prominent overseas players must register for the mega auction.

Two-Year Ban: Players who withdraw without legitimate reasons after being bought should face a two-year ban from the IPL.

Clarity at Auction Time: Clear communication regarding the availability of players during the IPL season.