IPL: Kings XI Punjab trade Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to feature for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab.

"Ace off-spinner R Ashwin is set to represent Delhi Capitals in the VIVO Indian Premier League 2020 after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) quoted secretary Jay Shah as saying.

Ashwin, who made his IPL debut way back in 2009 with Team Chennai, is one of the most experienced players in the lucrative T20 tournament.

The Indian spinner has led Kings XI Punjab to 28 matches in the IPL so far, with 12 wins and 16 defeats in his kitty. Ashwin has also bagged a total of 125 IPL wickets from 139 games he played at an economy rate of 6.79.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from March 23 and will continue till May 12.