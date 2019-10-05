close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Premier League

IPL: KKR name David Hussey mentor, Kyle Mills as bowling coach

Both Hussey and Mills will work with Brendon McCullum -- who was recently named as KKR head coach -- for the next IPL edition.  

IPL: KKR name David Hussey mentor, Kyle Mills as bowling coach

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday announced the appointment of former Australian batsman David Hussey as their chief mentor and former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as their bowling coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Both Hussey and Mills will work with Brendon McCullum -- who was recently named as KKR head coach -- for the next IPL edition.

"It's great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Knight Riders Family," Venky Mysore, CEO and MD of KKR, said.

"They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals. We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR, and to the KKR academy, will be invaluable."

Hussey, who played over 300 T20 matches across franchises and at the international level, had represented KKR between 2008-10 as a player.

Mills, on the other hand, represented New Zealand in 19 Tests, 170 ODIs and 42 T20Is in which he took 44, 240 and 43 wickets respectively. He is the second-highest wicket taker for the Black Caps in ODIs.

Tags:
Indian Premier LeagueBrendon McCullumKyle MillsNew Zealand
Next
Story

Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika Dhopavkar blessed with a baby girl

Must Watch

PT6M20S

Special report on Hepatitis B; Know about the symptoms