हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL

IPL Media Rights Auction: Bidding value for TV, digital goes up to Rs 43,255 crore

The media rights value grew two and a half times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017. The process has been divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D).

IPL Media Rights Auction: Bidding value for TV, digital goes up to Rs 43,255 crore
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Indian Premieer League (IPL) media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has gone up to Rs 43,255 crore on Monday (June 13) and the value could go even higher in the ongoing e-auctions as per sources in BCCI. According to the latest information with ANI news agency, Package A is currently at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is at Rs 19,680 crore which is Rs 48 crore per match. The details of who bid what are yet to come but the value for per match TV, digital rights value surpasses Rs 105-crore mark.

The media rights value grew two and a half times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017. The process has been divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region. The winner will be able to digitally broadcast the games across the Indian sub-continent.

There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years. Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space. In Package D, all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

All bidders are making separate bids for each package. Bidders for Package A must have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore; it is Rs 500 crore for those bidding for other packages. The biggest media houses in the country will be fighting to earn the right to broadcast the world’s richest cricket league on their platform. This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18, Disney Star Network and Sony Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPLIndian Premier LeagueIPL media rights auctionIPL Media Rights LiveIPL Media Live Auction LiveIPL Broadcasting Rights
Next
Story

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root and Ollie Pope's fathers celebrates sons’ centuries from stands - Watch

Must Watch

PT6M35S

National Herald Case: Delhiites may face trouble due to Congress's protest