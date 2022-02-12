IPL Mega Auction 2022: Mumbai Indians snatch Ishan Kishan back for Rs 15.25 crore

Mumbai Indians Indian batter and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was brought back by the side for Rs 15.5 crore. Mumbai Indians won the battle from in Bengaluru where the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions are taking place on Saturday (February 12). Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians had a serious bidding battle for the youngster who's base price started at Rs 2 crore.

After a while, Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the party after Punjab Kings gave up but the Mumbai Indians were keen get Kishan who was sold to Mumbai Indian for Rs 15.25 crore.

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player after Shreyas Iyer at the Auction on Day 1.