IPL Playoffs: From Qualifiers to Eliminator, here's everything you need to know

With the IPL 2020 league phase drawing to a close in the next two days, the crucial playoffs stage is all set to kick-off from Thursday (November 5). Before heading into the next phase of the cash-rich league, let us analyze everything that you must know about this battle amongst the big boys of the IPL.

Qualification to IPL playoffs

First of all, the league stage itself determines the teams qualifying for the IPL playoffs. The top four teams from the points table qualify for the IPL playoffs. That is after each team has played 14 games apiece – the four teams at the top of the points table will qualify for the playoffs.

In case two teams end their 14 games with the same number of points, then the team with the better run-rate will qualify.

IPL playoffs format: Qualifiers and Eliminator (2 Qualifiers and 1 Eliminator)

The playoffs consist of two Qualifiers and one Eliminator. Qualifier 1 is played first, followed by the Eliminator and then the Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 1: The first Qualifier is played between the top two teams in the points table. The Qualifier is like a semi-final. The team winning this game goes straight to the IPL final. The loser of Qualifier 1 takes part in the Qualifier 2 – for another shot at the final. Thus, the teams finishing in the top two spots of the points table get two bites of the cherry – they have two chances to qualify for the IPL final.

Eliminator: The Eliminator is played between teams who finish at the third and fourth position in the points table. Like the name suggests, the team losing this match is out of the competition. The winner of this match goes into Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 2: The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator play this game. This again is like a semi-final and the team winning this game moves into the final.

IPL Final: The final and the most crucial juncture of this prestigious competition is played between winner of Qualifier 1 and winner of Qualifier 2.

Currently in IPL 2020, only Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs stage with the remaining three slots still up for grabs. Mumbai, the defending champions, have ensured a top-two finish and thus, as explained above, will have two chances to qualify for the IPL 2020 final.