IPL 2025 DC Retained Players Full List: Delhi Capitals Reveal Full List Of Retain Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

IPL Retention 2025: The likes of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs have been retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (2025) mega auction. Notably, Delhi has not retained Rishabh Pant and as a result, the star batter will dive into the mega auction after playing for the Capitals for eight seasons. Pant took part in 111 IPL matches so far and scored 3284 runs with the help of 18 fifties and a century.

IPL Auction 2025: DC (Delhi Capitals) Retention List

Earlier, the Delhi-based franchise appointed former India cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as Head Coach (IPL) and Director of Cricket (IPL) respectively.

“My association with the franchise has been a long-standing one, and I am thankful for the trust our owners have placed in me by offering me this role. I look forward to this new challenge ahead of a new IPL cycle”, said Rao.

“It’s my absolute honour to be joining Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners for trusting me with the job. With the mega auction around the corner, my job, in collaboration with the rest of our coaching staff, is cut out. I can’t wait to get started”, Badani said.

Every franchise will start with a purse of ₹120 crore. Retaining multiple capped players can lead to substantial deductions, so strategic management of the purse is crucial for effective team-building. Teams retaining fewer than six players can use Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to reacquire players. The number of RTM options available correlates with the number of players retained.

Each uncapped player costs ₹4 crore, significantly impacting the team's auction purse. If a team pays a capped player below their retained value, the deduction will still be based on the highest bracket.