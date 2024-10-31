IPL 2025 LSG Retained Players Full List: Lucknow Super Giants Reveal Full List Of Retain Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

IPL Retention 2025: Lucknow Super Giants have decided on their final list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Even though Lucknow missed out on reaching the playoffs last season, they have added a few of their top players from the last edition of the IPL. Franchises have been given a deadline to submit their final list by Thursday, October 31.

IPL Auction 2025: LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Retention List

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Mayank Yadav (IND)

Ravi Bishnoi (IND)

Mohsin Khan (IND)

Ayush Badoni (IND)

The Lucknow-based franchise have decided to retain Nicholas Pooran for Rs 21 crore, as their first pick. India’s young pacer Mayank Yadav has also been retained for Rs 11 crore, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi will also stay with Lucknow for Rs 11 crore.

The likes of Mohsin Khan and batter Ayush Badoni have also been retained by Lucknow Super Giants as uncapped players. Recently, the Lucknow-based franchise named former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

“The consistency you see in reaching the playoffs is something which is so tough in this fierce competition. That is something which gives me a lot of confidence when I’m looking at coming and contributing to this franchise’s success,” said Zaheer

Every franchise will start with a purse of ₹120 crore. Retaining multiple capped players can lead to substantial deductions, so strategic management of the purse is crucial for effective team-building. Teams retaining fewer than six players can use Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to reacquire players. The number of RTM options available correlates with the number of players retained.

Each uncapped player costs ₹4 crore, significantly impacting the team's auction purse. If a team pays a capped player below their retained value, the deduction will still be based on the highest bracket.