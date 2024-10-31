IPL 2025 MI Retained Players Full List: All Is Well In Mumbai Indians Camp?

The excitement is palpable as the Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up for the IPL Auction 2025 with their newly unveiled retention list. After a disappointing season in which they finished at the bottom of the table, questions loomed large about which players the franchise would choose to keep. With the BCCI's deadline for finalizing retained players on October 31, MI's decision is crucial for their resurgence in the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians' Disappointing 2024 Season

The 2024 IPL season was not kind to the Mumbai Indians. Expected to perform strongly with the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the team struggled under his leadership, winning only four out of 14 matches. Despite having a star-studded lineup, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, the team finished with just eight points, far from the playoff contention. The lack of synergy among the players led to whispers of discontent and speculation regarding potential departures, particularly regarding Rohit Sharma's future with the franchise.

Standout Performances Amidst Adversity

Despite the overall team failure, a few individual performances stood out. Rohit Sharma emerged as MI’s leading run-scorer, accumulating 417 runs, including a century and a half-century. His ability to perform under pressure was a beacon of hope for fans. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his unparalleled skills, taking 20 wickets at an impressive average of 16.80, solidifying his reputation as one of the best bowlers in the league. The contrasting performances of these two players highlighted the disparity between individual brilliance and team dynamics.

The Retention Strategy for IPL 2025

In light of last season's challenges, MI has opted for a strategic retention approach ahead of the IPL Auction 2025. As per the latest updates, MI has decided to retain the following players:

Likely Retained Players and Prices

Jasprit Bumrah

Position: Fast Bowler

Current Salary: ₹16 Crores

Potential Retention Salary: ₹18 Crores

Justification: Bumrah has been MI's backbone with his exceptional bowling skills, making him a top priority for retention.

Rohit Sharma

Position: Batsman (Former Captain)

Current Salary: ₹16 Crores

Potential Retention Salary: ₹18 Crores

Justification: Despite inconsistency, his stature and experience in the squad make him likely to be retained.

Hardik Pandya

Position: All-rounder (Current Captain)

Current Salary: ₹15 Crores

Potential Retention Salary: ₹16-17 Crores

Justification: As captain and a key player, his retention is crucial for MI's strategy moving forward.

Suryakumar Yadav

Position: Batsman

Current Salary: ₹8 Crores

Potential Retention Salary: ₹11 Crores

Justification: His explosive batting and value as a T20I captain for India make him a valuable asset.

Tilak Varma

Position: Batsman

Current Salary: ₹4 Crores

Potential Retention Salary: Retained using Right To Match (RTM) for a lower amount.

Justification: As an emerging talent, retaining him would be a strategic decision.

Nehal Wadhera (Uncapped Player)

Current Salary: ₹20 Lakhs

Potential Retention Salary: ₹4 Crores

Justification: His performance in the previous season positions him as a candidate for retention as an uncapped player.

This retention list indicates MI’s commitment to rebuilding while keeping some of their core players. The inclusion of young talent like Tilak Varma reflects the franchise's focus on future growth.

Who Will Be the Most Expensive Retained Player?

As the anticipation builds, speculation surrounds who will emerge as MI's most expensive retention. While Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah all have strong cases, Bumrah’s unparalleled contributions to the team make him a prime candidate for the top retention slot. Having been with MI since 2013, his track record of 165 wickets in 133 matches underscores his value to the squad.

The Dilemma of Retaining Key Players

The decision to retain players involves more than just statistics. MI must balance their financial commitments with the need for a competitive edge. Hardik Pandya, having taken over the captaincy, is likely to be retained, potentially earning around INR 16-17 Crores. Suryakumar Yadav, another pivotal player, could see his salary rise from INR 8 Crores to 11 Crores.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's inconsistent form raises questions about his future, but his legacy within the franchise might lead MI to keep him for the upcoming season. Nehal Wadhera is expected to be the uncapped retention, valued at approximately INR 4 Crores, showcasing MI's strategy to blend experienced players with fresh talent.