IPL 2025 PBKS Retained Players Full List: Punjab Kings Announce Full List Of Retain Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

IPL Retention 2025: Punjab Kings have finalised their retention list for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Fans of Punjab will hope that the side will get good players in order to end their long trophy drought. Recently, the Punjab-based franchise appointed Ricky Ponting as head coach with the hope to turn their fate under his supervision.

"I am excited to take up the new challenge. I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team. We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward”, Ponting said.

IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retention List

Arshdeep Singh

Shashank Singh

Ashutosh Sharma

Arshdeep has been a pillar of Punjab’s bowling unit. Ever since his IPL debut back on 2019, he has won many matches for Punjab. In the last two seasons of IPL, he has scalped 36 wickets in the last two seasons.

Talking about Shashank Singh, he has been a revelation for Punjab. The 32-year-old batter has collected 354 runs with an average of 44. Punjab will be hoping Shashank to emulate last year’s performance.

Ashutosh Sharma wreaked havoc in the IPL 2024. While taking part for Punjab Kings, he showed his hard-hitting capabilities by scoring 189 runs. The 26-year-old batter would look to continue the same momentum in the upcoming season of IPL.

Every franchise will start with a purse of ₹120 crore. Retaining multiple capped players can lead to substantial deductions, so strategic management of the purse is crucial for effective team-building. Teams retaining fewer than six players can use Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to reacquire players. The number of RTM options available correlates with the number of players retained.