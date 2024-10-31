IPL 2025 RR Retained Players Full List: Sanju Samson To Lead The Side Again, Rajasthan Royals Names Full List Of Retain Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

IPL Retention 2025: One of the most popular franchises in the history of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals has come up with their final retention list for IPL Auction 2025. Franchises have been given a deadline to submit their final list by Thursday, October 31.

Every franchise will start with a purse of ₹120 crore. Retaining multiple capped players can lead to substantial deductions, so strategic management of the purse is crucial for effective team-building. Teams retaining fewer than six players can use Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to reacquire players. The number of RTM options available correlates with the number of players retained.

Each uncapped player costs ₹4 crore, significantly impacting the team's auction purse. If a team pays a capped player below their retained value, the deduction will still be based on the highest bracket. Teams can retain only foreign players if they choose, but the purse deduction will follow standard rules applicable to capped players.

IPL Auction 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retained Players List

1. Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Opener batter)

3. Riyan Parag (All-rounder)

4.Sandeep Sharma (Uncapped)

Sanju Samson has been the regular face of the Rajasthan setup. He has been leading the side for quite some time now. This year also, Rajasthan has shown faith in Samson by retaining him for the upcoming season. Yet another exciting talent who got retained by Rajasthan-based franchise is Riyan Parag who was the highest run-getter for the side last season with 573 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was another impressive batter with 435 runs. The left-hand batter was retained for Rs 4 Crore in 2022 and is now set for a massive jump as he is likely to get 14 Crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma was also retained by the Royals as an uncapped player, as he last played in his international match in 2015 for the Indian cricket team.