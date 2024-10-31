IPL 2025 SRH Retained Players Full List: Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad Reveals Full List Of Retain Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

IPL Retention 2025: In preparation for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has solidified its roster by retaining Australian powerhouse Travis Head and young Indian talent Nitish Kumar Reddy. These additions complete SRH’s quota of five capped retained players ahead of the 2025 IPL auction, anchoring a strong core lineup.

Big Investments in Key Retentions

Head and Reddy join the previously retained Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma, completing SRH’s capped player lineup with a total purse deduction of INR 75 crore from their INR 120 crore budget. Klaasen (retained for INR 23 crore), Cummins (INR 18 crore), Sharma (INR 14 crore), along with Head at INR 14 crore and Reddy at INR 6 crore, now form SRH's solid retained core for the upcoming season.

Travis Head: A Proven Top-Order Powerhouse

Travis Head’s impressive record made him a crucial retention for SRH. In IPL 2024, he amassed 567 runs at a strike rate of 191.55, excelling as an explosive opener. Head has also made headlines in international cricket, scoring centuries against India in both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup finals in 2023. Head’s price, which has doubled since the IPL 2024 auction, reflects his rising value, as he likely would have attracted even higher bids had he entered the auction.

Rising Star Nitish Kumar Reddy Secures a Major Payday

Nitish Kumar Reddy, 21, saw a substantial increase in value from the INR 20 lakh he was initially bought for in 2023. Named Emerging Player of the Year in IPL 2024, Reddy showcased versatility by scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 143 and taking three wickets with his seam bowling. His strong IPL showing earned him a call-up to India’s T20I squad for the Zimbabwe tour (missed due to injury), and he later debuted against Bangladesh in October.

Captain Pat Cummins Leads the SRH Core

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, SRH achieved a resurgence in IPL 2024, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020. With Cummins at the helm, and a core including Head, Klaasen, Reddy, and Sharma, SRH aims to replicate this momentum in 2025 under the guidance of head coach Daniel Vettori.

IPL SRH’s 2025 Retained Players List

Heinrich Klaasen: INR 23 crore

Pat Cummins: INR 18 crore

Abhishek Sharma: INR 14 crore

Travis Head: INR 14 crore

Nitish Kumar Reddy: INR 6 crore

Future Auction Strategy

With a roster now containing five retained players, SRH has the option of using a right-to-match card to re-acquire one of their uncapped players during the IPL 2025 auction. This tactical flexibility could further strengthen their lineup as they approach the upcoming season.