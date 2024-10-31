IPL Retention 2025: Why Delhi Capitals Did Not Retain Rishabh Pant? Parth Jindal Answers

IPL 2025 Retention: Parth Jindal who is the co-owner of Delhi Capitals (DC) spoke about why his team has not retained Rishabh Pant for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Delhi-based franchise ended up retaining four players with the likes of Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 crores), Abhishek Porel (INR 4 crores), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crores) and Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crores) on Thursday.

It was back in 2016 when Pant joined Delhi and ended up spending eight seasons for them until 2024.

“In Axar, Kuldeep, Tristan, and Abhishek we have the ideal blend of experience and youth, and I am very pleased with our retentions. I would have liked to retain more players who have turned out for DC, but the rules mean we have to pick strategically,” Jindal said.

“Going into the auction, we will have two RTM cards and that leaves the door open for players who have worn the DC shirt in the past, to carry on with us. We know who we want and will make sure to get some if not all the players back,” Jindal said.

“With this important milestone behind us, the team is working tirelessly on the mega auction. Our intent is to build a strong and balanced squad that can bring home a much-awaited IPL trophy to our city,” Parth Jindal added.

Talking about Pant’s stint, he is still the highest run batter for Delhi Capitals and is also the most capped player alongside veteran spinner Amit Mishra. Earlier, the Delhi-based franchise appointed former India cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as Head Coach (IPL) and Director of Cricket (IPL) respectively.

“My association with the franchise has been a long-standing one, and I am thankful for the trust our owners have placed in me by offering me this role. I look forward to this new challenge ahead of a new IPL cycle”, said Rao.

“It’s my absolute honour to be joining Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners for trusting me with the job. With the mega auction around the corner, my job, in collaboration with the rest of our coaching staff, is cut out. I can’t wait to get started”, Badani said.