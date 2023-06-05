IPL Rivals To WTC Comrades: Buddies Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Take a Breather Amid WTC Final Preparations

Get ready for some cricketing camaraderie! As the World Test Championship (WTC) final approaches, both the Australian and Indian squads are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. But amidst the intense training, the bromance between Indian batsmen Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan continues to blossom like a well-timed cover drive. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a viral social media post featuring the two young stars chilling and vibing together during practice.

“Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are relaxed and ready for the WTC23 Final!” ICC wrote in the caption.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are relaxed and ready for the #WTC23 Final! pic.twitter.com/8kgUpLwVDM — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2023

Looks like these two buddies know how to strike the perfect balance between hard work and relaxation. The series of photos captures Gill and Kishan lounging and sitting together on the pitch, taking a break from their rigorous training sessions.

Their deep friendship and bond have been evident throughout their careers. In fact, they even faced each other multiple times in the recently concluded 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, showcasing their skills on opposite teams.

Gill had an exceptional season, which has left Indian fans hopeful for his success at The Oval in London. The one-off Test will kick off on June 7.

While Gill’s spot in the playing XI for the upcoming Test series seems almost guaranteed, Kishan's prospects are a bit uncertain. Kishan is yet to make his Test debut and was included in the squad as a replacement after KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant suffered injuries. However, he will have to outperform KS Bharat to secure a place in the final match against Australia.

To further complicate matters, there are rumours that Kishan suffered an injury during net practice. It is said that while facing a delivery from Aniket Chowdhury, the Mumbai Indians opener was caught on the arm. The medical staff reportedly rushed to assess the injury, and Kishan ended up sporting a bandage for the remainder of the practice session.