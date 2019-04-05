IPL spot-fixing: SC says BCCI Ombudsman to reconsider quantum of punishment for S Sreesanth

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman Justice (retired) D K Jain will reconsider within three months the issue of quantum of punishment to be given to former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said this while hearing an application filed by the BCCI.

BCCI has said that since its disciplinary committee, which had earlier dealt with Sreesanth's matter is no longer operational, the matter is being referred to the ombudsman appointed by the apex court.

On March 15, the top court had set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the matter.

The court had then said that the disciplinary committee may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

"Sreesanth will get the opportunity to be heard by BCCI's disciplinary committee on the quantum of punishment," the top court had added.

The Supreme Court had further said that its order should have no effect on criminal proceedings pending against S Sreesanth.