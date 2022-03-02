IPL vs PSL: Check out which T20 league has bigger prize money in the world

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are arguably two of the biggest T20 franchise leagues in the world. However, when it comes to prize money on office, India is way ahead of their neighbours Pakistan.

No wonder that over Rs 500 crore was spent by the 10 IPL teams during the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction last month. The PSL 2022 also came to an end this Sunday (February 27) with Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars winning the title for the first time.

The Qalandars have received PKR 80 million (Rs 3.40 crore approximately). On the other hand, the winner of IPL 2022 will get a whopping Rs 20 crore. Chennai Super Kings, who won in 2021, received Rs 20 crore in prize money. It means that the IPL winning team prize money is around five times more than PSL.

The PSL though has picked up over the last few seasons in terms of revenue. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and former captain Ramiz Raja confirmed that in a recent interview. “There is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore. In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively, and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore”, said Ramiz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“HBL PSL 7 profits jumped to 71 percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR 900 million, again the most in HBL PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled. For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach”, he added.

The IPL 2022 will get underway on March 26 as announced by the BCCI last week and the final of the 15th edition of the league will take place on May 29.