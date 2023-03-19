IPL vs PSL: PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Claims Pakistan Super League Surpassed Indian Premier League In Digital Ratings

According to media reports, Najam Sethi, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board's interim management committee, has claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has surpassed the Indian Premier League (IPL) in digital rating. He expressed his gratitude to the fans, as well as the federal and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh, for making the event a success. He stated that this season's PSL received a digital rating of 150 compared to the IPL's 130 in its last edition. Sethi also highlighted how the PSL has positively impacted and helped improve the country's economic situation.

"We have proposals to hold some matches of the league in the United States and if we get a chance, we will explore that option," said the 74-year-old, adding that the PCB is in talks with the relevant authorities in Karachi and Lahore to build five-star hotels for the players near the stadiums for the public's convenience.

However, there is an issue regarding three betting companies sponsoring teams in the PSL. Sethi clarified that the agreements would be reviewed as they took place before he was installed as PCB chief.

"PSL has contributed in keeping the country's economic wheel moving as it created job opportunities and helped tourism, hotel industry, airlines, and road travelling business grow," Sethi said before disclosing the taxes paid to the government. "We have paid Rs 70 crores in taxes to the federal government, Rs 50 crores in sales taxes, and another Rs 50 crores in provincial taxes," Dawn reported.

"The PCB would not be involved in any activities against the religion, culture, and tradition of the land," he added.

Sethi's statement is a significant achievement for the PSL, which has been gaining popularity since its launch in 2015. The league has provided a platform for young and upcoming Pakistani players to showcase their talent alongside international stars. The PSL has also played a crucial role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan after years of isolation due to security concerns. It has not only revived cricket in Pakistan but also boosted the country's image on the global stage.