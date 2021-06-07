IPL: When former MI opener Sanath Jayasuriya allegedly leaked his ex-girlfriend’s sex tape to take revenge

Former Sri Lanka captain and ex- Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Sanath Jayasuriya might be one of the most talented all-rounders that the island nation has produced but it was his personal life controversies that overshadowed his glittering career.

In 2017, cricketer-turned-politician Jayasuriya was accused of leaking sex tape with his ex-girlfriend Maleeka Sirisena. A video that allegedly shows the Sri Lankan cricketer making out with his former girlfriend was circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms and reportedly the video was released as ‘revenge porn’ by Sanath Jayasuriya.

Maleeka is the wife of a business tycoon and was allegedly Jayasuriya’s ex-girlfriend. She blamed Jayasuriya for the leak of the sex tape and claimed that she was engaged to the former Sri Lanka cricketer in a small temple.

The sex tape incident was first reported by Colombo Telegraph and it showed the man who is strikingly similar to Jayasuriya, recording the entire sexual encounter.

Here is the screengrab of the leaked sex video

Notably, left-handed batsman Jayasuriya tied the knot thrice but all three of his marriages were unsuccessful. His first marriage took place in 1998 with Air Sri Lanka’s ground hostess Sumudu Karunanayak and it lasted just for a year.

Subsequently, Jayasuriya got married to Air Hostess Sandra De Silva in 2000 and the couple were blessed with three children. However, the former batsman started seeing Maleeka Sirisena in 2012 and divorced her second wife Sandra De Silva due to his affair.

According to reports, Jayasuriya and Maleeka, who was an actress, tied the knot secretly in a temple in February 2012.

However, after some time, Maleeka left Sanath Jayasuriya and married a businessman. She later claimed that the former Lankan batsman leaked their sex tape to seek revenge.

Meanwhile, Jayasuriya, who was banned for two years in February 2019 for breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, is set to make his cricketing comeback with a coaching stint at Melbourne club Mulgrave.

The 51-year-old former captain and chief selector will join fellow Sri Lankans Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga, who have been contracted as players by the club side, which competes in Victoria’s Eastern Cricket Association.

Jayasuriya is a world cup winner and has played 586 internationals – 110 Tests, 445 ODIs, and 31 T20Is – over two decades, and smashed 42 centuries. He has also taken 440 wickets across the three formats.

Jayasuriya also played for MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2010 under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar and was the Master Blaster’s opening partner during the time.