NewsCricket
IRELAND VS AFGHANISTAN

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match at Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 9

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IRE vs AFG, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match at Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 9

Ireland will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st T20I of the 5-match series between the two sides starting on Tuesday (August 9) at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland would be desperate to make a statement as they have lost all their last 11 international matches and have failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup as well. 

In the last two months, Ireland have played series against New Zealand, South Africa and India. On the other hand, Afghanistan won the last 12 out of 13 T20Is against Ireland. Moreover, they are coming into this series with a clean sweep Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20I series in June.

Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: August 9 at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode

IRE vs AFG Dream 11 Prediction

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq

IRE vs AFG, 1st T20I, Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Live Tv

Ireland vs AfghanistanIRE vs AFG Dream11IRE vs AFG 1st T20IIRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket TipsRashid KhanRehmanullah GurbazPaul Stirling

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!