Ireland will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st T20I of the 5-match series between the two sides starting on Tuesday (August 9) at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland would be desperate to make a statement as they have lost all their last 11 international matches and have failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup as well.

In the last two months, Ireland have played series against New Zealand, South Africa and India. On the other hand, Afghanistan won the last 12 out of 13 T20Is against Ireland. Moreover, they are coming into this series with a clean sweep Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20I series in June.

Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: August 9 at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode

IRE vs AFG Dream 11 Prediction

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq

IRE vs AFG, 1st T20I, Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq