Ireland will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st T20I of the 5-match series between the two sides starting on Tuesday (August 9) at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland would be desperate to make a statement as they have lost all their last 11 international matches and have failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup as well.
In the last two months, Ireland have played series against New Zealand, South Africa and India. On the other hand, Afghanistan won the last 12 out of 13 T20Is against Ireland. Moreover, they are coming into this series with a clean sweep Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20I series in June.
Match Details
Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I
Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
Date & Time: August 9 at 8:00 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode
IRE vs AFG Dream 11 Prediction
Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq
IRE vs AFG, 1st T20I, Probable Playing XIs:
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
