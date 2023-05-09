IRE Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IRE Vs BAN 1st ODI in Chelmsford, 315PM IST, May 9

Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the first of three ODI matches at the County ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday. This is the final series in the ICC’s ODI Super League which is crucial to the qualification of team for the ICC 50-over World Cup 2023 in India later this year. The home side, Ireland, need to whitewash Bangladesh 3-0 in this series and one of those wins has to be big one if they hope to directly qualify for the ODI World Cup.

Ireland are 30 points and 0.305 runs per over in net run rate behind South Africa, who are in 8th place in the points table. Ireland are in 11th place so if they have a great series, their first whitewash against Bangladesh, a World Cup place will be guaranteed for them.

Bangladesh have already qualified, and winning the series will take them to second (3-0) or third (2-1) spot in the points table. The two sides met for the first time in an ODI series in March this year after a gap of more than 13 years. Bangladesh won that ODI series 2-1.

The Irish will be boosted by the addition of Josh Little in their squad, who has joined the team after representing defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. They lost both ODI and T20I series in Bangladesh, as well as the two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Details

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Date & Time: May 9, 315pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

IRE vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Josh Little, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

Captain: Shakib al Hasan

Vice-captain: Gareth Delany

IRE vs BAN 1st ODI Predicted 11

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), S Doheny, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Mark Adair

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam