IRE Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IRE Vs BAN 2nd ODI in Chelmsford, 315PM IST, May 12

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

With the first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh getting washed out due to rain at Chelmsford on Tuesday, the home side’s hopes of direct qualification for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 later this year in India are over. Ireland will now need to play the World Cup qualifiers along with the likes of West Indies and Sri Lanka to secure their berth in the 50-over tournament. The second match of the three-match ODI series between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already qualified for the ODI World Cup and will look to complete a rare away series win. Tamim Iqbal’s side had defeated Ireland 2-1 in an ODI series back home in March.

In the rain-hit first ODI on Tuesday, Mushfiqur Rahim had scored an impressive 61 off 70 balls while Najmul Hossain Shanto notched up 44 off 66 balls to help Bangladesh pile up 246 for 9 after batting first. Ireland, in reply, were struggling at 65 for 3 in 16.3 overs when rain intervened.

As a result of the washout, South Africa earned an automatic qualification berth for the World Cup. Bangladesh were encouraged by plenty of support at Chelmsford during the first match.

“When the crowd comes to see the match, players always enjoy,” Najmul Hossain Shanto was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo website. “It is always helpful for our game. Some of the players have family here, probably they will come in the next match as well. The crowd here was 80-90% from Bangladesh. We didn’t feel that much (like visitors).”

Ireland vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Details

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Date & Time: May 12, 315pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Josh Little, Mark Adair, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-captain: Andrew Balbirnie

IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI Predicted 11

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine/ Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

