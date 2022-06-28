After the truncated first T20I on Sunday, in which India emerged victorious by seven wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing the series win over a spirited Ireland on Tuesday (June 28) at Malahide. With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men`s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I. With Umran Malik being handed a debut, he could be expected to continue in the eleven despite leaking 14 runs in the lone over he bowled.

India may also have to make a forced change if Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did not open the batting on Sunday due to a calf niggle, doesn`t recover in time with just a day`s gap between the two T20Is. The visitors will be pleased by the economical spells bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal in restricting Ireland to 108/4 apart from Deepak Hooda shining as a makeshift opener and Pandya providing fireworks with the bat.

That moment when @hardikpandya7 revealed his conversations with Ireland's Harry Tector while handing over a bat after the first #IREvIND T20I. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fB4IG6xHXN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2022

On the other hand, Ireland gave a good account of themselves against a strong opposition like India, especially with young Harry Tector enthralling the capacity crowd with an unbeaten 33-ball 64, striking six fours and three sixes at a high strike rate of 193.94 and taking the hosts from 22/3 inside four overs to 108/4 in a 12-overs-per-side match. With the ball, pacer Craig Young did well with 2/18 in two overs.

Match Details

When will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match be played?

The Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match will be played on Tuesday (June 28).

Where will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match be played?

The Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match will be played at Castle Avenue, Dublin.

What time will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match start?

The Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match will start at 9 PM IST.

How can I watch the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match?

The Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match will be LIVE on Sony Six network.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match?

The Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.