World Cup finalists New Zealand will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash when they face Ireland in the third and final ODI in Malahide, Dublin, on Friday (July 15). The Black Caps already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their three-wicket win in the second ODI earlier this week.

An exceptional performance by Michael Bracewell with both bat and ball helped New Zealand defeat Ireland by three wickets at The Village Stadium, Malahide. Bracewell scalped two wickets and scored 42 runs off 40 balls, to chase down the target of 217 in just 38.1 overs on Tuesday.

Apart from him, Finn Allen and Tom Latham scored 60 and 55 runs, respectively. With this win, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Ireland. The start of the match was delayed due to the rain but this was a perfect opportunity for New Zealand and they made the most of it by winning the toss and choosing to bowl.

Playing ODI cricket and loving it! Hear from @Matthenry014 ahead of the final ODI of the series against Ireland. ODI 3 at Malahide starts from 9-45pm NZT on Friday and you can follow play in NZ with @sparknzsport. #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/gIDmMR5Uob — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 14, 2022

The decision enabled them to make use of the pitch conditions perfectly giving them an advantage before the match started. The decision certainly was a great one as it showed its effects from the start of the game itself with Ireland struggling to get off the mark in the first three overs and even losing a wicket. Ireland was reduced to a score of 5 runs and 2 wickets at the end of 5 overs.

The batting order of Ireland had already started to fall. Harry Tector, the star of the first ODI was up next but wasn’t able to shine in the second ODI as he was caught at the hands of Bracewell and the score of Ireland stood at 3 for 32. Andy McBrine and Curtis Campher were also dismissed pretty quickly as none of the partnerships stood for long enough to get Ireland to a respectable score. George Dockrell put up a much-needed fight for his team with a score of 74 off 61 balls.

Match Details

When will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played on Friday (July 15).

Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin.

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start at 3.15 PM IST.

How can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will not be available for telecast on any TV channel.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode app.