Ireland will be hoping they they finish the home series vs New Zealand on a bright note. The Andrew Balbirnie and Co have received one defeat after the other against New Zealand. The Black Caps led by Tom Latham in ODIs ad Mitchell Santner in T20s have won all 5 games on this tour (3 ODIs and 2 T20s). But not to forget that Ireland gave stiff fight to New Zealand in couple of these games, especially the third and last ODI which they lost by a margin of 1 run.

When they take the field on Friday, they will look to win the T20 contest vs the Kiwis to at least finish with a win. It will be interesting to see Black Caps' approach in the game. Will they try and test their bench strength, giving the likes of Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, Michael Rippon a go in the last game or will they try and pull off another clean sweep over the Irish. We will know it when the match begins in th evening as per India time.

For more details related to live stream and TV broadcast, check below.

Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Match Details

When will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on July 22 (Friday).

Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I be played?

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I start?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will start at 8:30 PM (IST).

How and where to watch Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

In India, fans can live stream the second T20I between Ireland and New Zealand on FanCode app and website.