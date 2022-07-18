IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IRE vs NZ 1st T20 at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 8.30 PM IST July 18
Ireland vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IRE vs NZ 1st T20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IRE vs NZ, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
T20 World Cup 2021 finalist New Zealand will take on hosts Ireland in the first of three T20 matches at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday (July 18). The Black Caps are coming off the back of 3-0 series whitewash of Ireland in the ODIs. Ireland, meanwhile, had lost their previous T20 series against India 2-0.
The Kiwis will be led by all-rounder Mitchell Santner as regular skipper Kane Williamson has decided to skip the series. They will be boosted by the addition of all-rounder James Neesham, who recently completed a stint with Northamptonshire.
Earlier, Superb centuries from Paul Stirling and Harry Tector went in vain as they faced a heartbreaking one-run defeat against New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Dublin on Friday. With this victory, New Zealand completed a clean sweep over Ireland by 3-0, despite some amazing cricket played by the hosts. The series was a closely-contested one and though the Irish lost it, they can walk away with a lot of positives.
New Zealand posted a massive 360/6 on the board, largely powered by century from Martin Guptill (115) and Henry Nicholls (79). Josh Little was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 2/84. In the second innings, Ireland fell one run short in the chase despite tons from Paul Stirling (120) and Harry Tector (108).
Match Details
Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20
Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
Date & Time: July 18 at 8.30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode
IRE vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi
Captain: Martin Guptill
Vice-Captain: Harry Tector
IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XI
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
More Stories