T20 World Cup 2021 finalist New Zealand will take on hosts Ireland in the first of three T20 matches at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday (July 18). The Black Caps are coming off the back of 3-0 series whitewash of Ireland in the ODIs. Ireland, meanwhile, had lost their previous T20 series against India 2-0.

The Kiwis will be led by all-rounder Mitchell Santner as regular skipper Kane Williamson has decided to skip the series. They will be boosted by the addition of all-rounder James Neesham, who recently completed a stint with Northamptonshire.

Earlier, Superb centuries from Paul Stirling and Harry Tector went in vain as they faced a heartbreaking one-run defeat against New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Dublin on Friday. With this victory, New Zealand completed a clean sweep over Ireland by 3-0, despite some amazing cricket played by the hosts. The series was a closely-contested one and though the Irish lost it, they can walk away with a lot of positives.

New Zealand posted a massive 360/6 on the board, largely powered by century from Martin Guptill (115) and Henry Nicholls (79). Josh Little was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 2/84. In the second innings, Ireland fell one run short in the chase despite tons from Paul Stirling (120) and Harry Tector (108).

Match Details

Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: July 18 at 8.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

IRE vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain: Harry Tector

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XI

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson