Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IRE vs NZ 2nd T20 at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 8.30 PM IST July 20

Hosts Ireland will take on New Zealand in the second of the three T20 matches at the Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Belfast on Wednesday (July 20). The Kiwis have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first T20 on Monday by 31 runs.

After facing a defeat in the first T20I match against New Zealand, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie blamed poor batting for the loss. Glenn Phillips, who scored an unbeaten 69, and pacer Lockie Ferguson (4/14) did well for New Zealand, helping their side win the first T20I of the three-match series against Ireland by 31 runs in Belfast on Monday.

“We started pretty well, had a good powerplay. They batted well in the last 10 and set an above-par score. We didn’t bat well in our powerplay, and a bit of a shame about how it finished. We got a couple of good partnerships in the middle, but nothing substantial,” said Balbirnie in a post-match presentation.

With this win, NZ has taken a series lead of 1-0. In the first innings, New Zealand posted 173/8 on the board, with Glenn Phillips (69 n.o.), James Neesham (29), and Martin Guptill making notable contributions with the bat. A 46-run stand between Neesham and Phillips saved the match for NZ after they were reduced to 4/54.

Match Details

Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: July 20 at 8.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

IRE vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Curtis Campher, James Neesham

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mark Adair, Josh Little

Captain: Glenn Phillips

Vice-Captain: James Neesham

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

