New Zealand will take on hosts Ireland in the third and final ODI at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin on Friday (July 15). The Black Caps have a 2-0 lead in the ODI series and will look to complete a whitewash in the ODI series against the Irish side with a win in the final game.

Ireland pushed New Zealand hard in the second ODI. But thanks to their hero from the first ODI, all-rounder Michael Bracewell, the visitors clinched a nervy three-wicket victory to clinch the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

For Ireland, George Dockrell notched up his ODI-best score of 74 off 61 balls, rescuing the hosts after a top-order wobble. But half-centuries from Finn Allen and captain Tom Latham, followed by an unbeaten 42 from Bracewell secured a victory for New Zealand with more than 10 overs to spare.

Pushed into batting first, Ireland endured a difficult start, losing Paul Stirling in the opening over after Matt Henry pinned the right-hander lbw for a duck. There was no respite from New Zealand`s opening bowlers, as the innings began with three maidens before Henry struck again in the fifth over, castling captain Andrew Balbirnie after misjudging a leave.

Harry Tector and Andrew McBrine had to withstand further pressure from Henry and Jacob Duffy, with Ireland restricted to 19-2 after 10 overs. McBrine then began to find his groove, taking 12 runs off Henry’s sixth over, but Tector fell for four while looking to take the attack to Bracewell on the off-spinner’s third ball of the day.

Bracewell picked up another one quickly, when McBrine was stumped by Latham for 28 in the 19th over, and on a turning pitch, Mitchell Santner took control of the other end as spin became the way to go. Santner used flight and sharp turn to find the outside edge of Curtis Campher and gift a catch to slip.

Match Details

Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Venue: Malahide Cricket Club ground, Dublin

Date & Time: July 15 at 3.15 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

IRE vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Mark Adair, Jack Duffy

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XI

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson