IRE VS SA First ODI Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI Match Live In India

IRE vs SA: After their thrilling comeback in the T20I series, where they won the second match to level the series, Paul Stirling's Ireland will be eager to carry their momentum into the upcoming three-match ODI series. Ireland is set to face a strong South African side in the much-anticipated first ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

While Aiden Markram's South Africa enters the series as favorites, they are under significant pressure to perform following a surprising T20I defeat and a general dip in form, especially after losing their recent series to Afghanistan.

IRE vs SA: Match Details and Live Streaming Information

Match: Ireland vs. South Africa, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday, October 02

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI (IRE vs SA): Live Streaming Details

How can fans in India watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI?

Fans in India can stream the match live on the FanCode app and website. The streaming service offers a monthly subscription for ₹199, or you can purchase a match pass for ₹19 or a series pass for ₹49 to watch the game.

South Africa vs Ireland First ODI: Full Squads

Ireland ODI Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams